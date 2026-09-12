Pickup truck crashes into house in Kundura, cattle van skids in Banki

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Bhubaneswar: Two separate pickup-related accidents were reported in Kundura and Banki, with a house narrowly escaping and one cattle dying in the other.

Two separate accidents involving pickup vehicles took place in Odisha, one near Sargiguda in Kundura and the other near Joko Lanji in Nua Gaon near Banki.

The driver and residents of the house in Kundura escape injuries miraculously as a speeding pickup truck careens off the Kusumi-Kundura road and smashes into a house near Sargiguda.

The vehicle’s speed and reason of crash remains unidentified.

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One cow died and the villagers freed the cattle by rescuing them after the vehicle slipped and fell into a roadside ditch at Joko Lanji.

It was traveling on the Kalapathar-Banki road with a herd of cattle on the vehicle and could not control on a curved portion of the road.

The driver is said to be on the run, whereas the owners are yet to be identified, said Banki Police.