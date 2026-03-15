Pick-up van overturns in Odisha’s Rayagada, 2 killed, 7 critical

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Rayagada: In a tragic incident, two people were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries in a road accident near Kachapadu village under BisamCuttack police limits of Rayagada district.

The deceased has been identified as Drinje Sarka and Madan Sarka.

As per reports, the rice laden pickup van lost control over its wheels near Kachapadu village, where one died on the spot and another died in the hospital.

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The injured were immediately rescued and shifted to BisamCuttack Christian Hospital for medical aid.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.