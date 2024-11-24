Pick-up van carrying hen overturns in Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau
pick-up van

Keonjhar: A pick-up van carrying hen overturned near Chilida under Turumunga police station limits on National Highway 49 early on Sunday morning. People can be seen rushing to the spot and carrying away hens.

According to information, the pick-up van was carrying hens from Angul and was heading towards Rairangpur when the accident happened. The driver lost balance and the vehicle overturned to the roadside.

Some of the hens died as the vehicle overturned while locals rushed to the spot and took away other hens. The driver has been injured in the accident.

Earlier on November 20, a tomato-laden truck overturned on the National Highway 49 near Keonjhar. Such incidents have made the area accident-prone.

