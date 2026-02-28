Physiotherapist from Assam dies in Odisha, family alleges murder, seeks CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention

Advertisement

Cuttack: A 31-year-old physiotherapist from Assam was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances near his rented house at Olatpur in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ruhan Kakati of Assam.

Kakati reportedly came to Odisha to pursue an internship at Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) in Olatpur after completing his physiotherapy studies in Assam nearly four years ago.

After completing his internship at SVNIRTAR, the physiotherapist continued to live in Olatpur and was practising physiotherapy in the locality by staying in a rented three-storey house.

Recently, Kakati had visited his native place and returned to Olatpur on February 25. He had informed the family members after reaching his accommodation. However, he was found dead near his rented house on Thursday morning under mysterious circumstances.

On being informed, Olatpur police initiated an investigation after seizing the body and informed his family members about his death. However, his kin alleged that he was murder and sought Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention into the matter.

The family members demanded a high-level impartial investigation and requested the Assam and Odisha police to look into the incident and uncover the truth.