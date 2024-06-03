Photo from inside Puri Jagannath temple premises goes viral on social media

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Puri Jagannath temple premises photo goes viral

Puri: A photo captured from inside the premises of the Puri Jagannath temple has gone viral on social media platform after it was shared by a youth.

One Anil Swain reportedly shared the photo from inside Puri Srimandir premises on the Facebook, which has raised a question mark on the breach of protocol at the 12th Century shrine.

In the photo, Anil can be seen standing on the Srimandir premises, where photography is banned, along with his friend.

Meanwhile, speaking about the viral photo, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said that the cyber cell has been informed about it and asked to ascertain when this photograph was taken, to identify the person and the source of the photograph.

Action will be taken against him after he is traced, he added.

Also Read: Sunstroke Death Rises In Odisha, Toll Mounted To 30

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11603 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.