Photo from inside Puri Jagannath temple premises goes viral on social media

Puri: A photo captured from inside the premises of the Puri Jagannath temple has gone viral on social media platform after it was shared by a youth.

One Anil Swain reportedly shared the photo from inside Puri Srimandir premises on the Facebook, which has raised a question mark on the breach of protocol at the 12th Century shrine.

In the photo, Anil can be seen standing on the Srimandir premises, where photography is banned, along with his friend.

Meanwhile, speaking about the viral photo, Puri SP Pinak Mishra said that the cyber cell has been informed about it and asked to ascertain when this photograph was taken, to identify the person and the source of the photograph.

Action will be taken against him after he is traced, he added.