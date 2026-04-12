PG student sets herself on fire over exam stress in Gajapati, dies

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Gajapati: A female PG student died after she set herself on fire after stressing over examination results in Khanjasahi nuabasti area of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha. The girls half burnt body has been recovered from the upper floor of the house.

The girl has been identified as Subhra Samal was a PG student of SKCG university. The results of her examination was set to be declared tomorrow. So, she was very stressed and took this drastic step.

The fire got noticed by the nearby people after smoke started coming out of the upper floor house of Bishnucharan today. Bishnucharan and his wife were out on an errand. So, the person living on rent on the middle floor of the house immediately informed the police. On receiving information about the incident, the Parlakhemundi Adarsa police reached the spot and entered the house where they found the girls half burnt body.

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The locals alleged that the student tried to end her life due to mounting mental pressure over the examination results.

Preliminary investigation reports have revealed that it might be an attempted suicide. The police are investigating a case of death.