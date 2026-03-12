Petrol at Rs101.19, Diesel at Rs92.77 per liter in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Before filling petrol or diesel in your vehicle, it is important to check the latest fuel prices as they are revised daily. On Thursday, the price of petrol in Bhubaneswar stood at Rs101.19 per liter, while diesel was priced at v92.77 per liter.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs94.77 per liter and diesel at Rs87.67 per liter. Similarly, in Mumbai, petrol costs Rs103.50 per liter, while diesel is Rs90.03 per liter.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs105.41 per liter and diesel at Rs92.02 per liter. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs100.90 per liter and diesel is Rs92.48 per liter.

Fuel prices are revised every day at 6 AM. The final retail price of petrol and diesel includes excise duty, dealer commission, and other charges, which significantly increase the cost. Prices also fluctuate depending on the international crude oil market and foreign exchange rates.

