Petrol and diesel prices will reduce by Rs 4 or above, to be effected from tomorrow; check details

New Delhi: In what can be considered as a major relief for some people, the petrol and diesel prices will reduce by Rs 4 or above in Odisha, informed Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to reports, the decision taken by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to implement intra-state freight rationalization will result in a decrease in petrol and diesel prices in several states. Dealers commission also being increased.

Taking to his X handle, Hardeep Singh Puri said “I welcome the announcement by OMCs to increase the Dealer Commission payable to petrol pump dealers & the decision to undertake intra-state freight rationalisation to benefit consumers located at remote locations (far from Petrol and Diesel depots of OMCs) which will result in a decrease in petrol & diesel prices in several parts of the country. (Decision in poll bound states and constituencies will be implemented later).”

“This reflects PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision to bring even far flung areas at par with rest of the country in terms of facilities to our citizens, such as the North East Region which has being connected with world class road, air and rail infrastructure. For example, in Kunanpally & Kalimela in Odisha’s Malkangiri petrol price will reduce by ₹4.69 & ₹4.55; and Diesel price will reduce by ₹4.45 & ₹4.32 respectively. Similarly, price will reduce by ₹2.09 in petrol price and ₹2.02 in diesel price in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma,” he added.

He further said that the dealer commission increase will better services to approximately 7 crore citizens who visit our fuel retail outlets in the country everyday, without increasing fuel prices.

The fulfillment of this demand pending for the last 7 years will bring joy and happiness in the lives of Petrol Pump Dealers and nearly 10 lakh staff working at more than 83,000 petrol pumps across the country, the Minister said.

The way for these historic decisions was paved by positive decisions taken by Modi Govt and all the Petrol Dealers Associations who came together in our meetings during last few months and agreed to withdraw all the pending court cases pertaining to issues related to Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDGs), Puri said.

In Odisha, the fuel prices will be reduced in nine places from tomorrow. They are Kunapally, Kalimela, Gondhipally, Nandapur, Maliput, Ramgiri, Badasagar, Raighar and Jharigram.

Here’s the complete list of the places where the petrol and diesel prices will be reduced: