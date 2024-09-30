Persons living separately from father after marriage to get PMAY house even though don’t own land: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Persons who are living separately from their fathers after marriage will also now get house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) even though they do not own any land, informed Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik today.

Lakhs of eligible beneficiaries were deprived of getting PMAY house during the tenure of the previous government as it did not provide proper data of the beneficiaries to the centre, or else more houses could have been sanctioned to Odisha, Naik alleged adding that even a national-level list was prepared in 2017-18 but the then State government did not prepared here in Odisha and hid it.

However, the BJP government has made some modification in the rules which will help the government to provide house to the persons who are living separately from their father after marriage, the Minister said.

He further said that the government has set 10 criteria to identify the eligible beneficiaries and allot them the house within six months. Over 20-22 lakh people will get the benefit of this process, he said.

“The government is also making clusters to identify the landless beneficiaries. If there are 15 families in a village, who do not have even four decimils of land to build the house will be rehabilitated in government lands. There will be facilities like electricity connection, drinking water, playground under the “Viksit Village Viksit Odisha.” Even 1 BHK and 2 BHK houses like in city will also be provided to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” the Panchayati Raj Minister said.

“Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) will be engaged to identify the beneficiaries and action will be taken against them if they make mistake while identifying the eligible beneficiaries. A guideline has been framed and given to each BDOs,” the Minister mentioned.