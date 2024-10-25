People who lost houses during cyclone Dana will get pucca houses: Odisha Revenue Minister

Bhubaneswar: People who lost their houses during cyclone Dana will get pucca houses, informed Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

While reviewing the situation after the landfall of the cyclone, Pujari said, “Districts like Bhadrak and Kendrapara have been massively affected by cyclone Dana. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi would review the situation and damages this evening. However, the preliminary assessment of damages would be done aerially and I will conduct a field visit tomorrow.”

“The field officers would begin the assessment of damages caused by the cyclone tomorrow and complete it within seven days. Revenue, agriculture, and cooperative officers will also conduct on-site inspections to determine the damages,” he added.

“Meanwhile, the restoration works are going-on in full swing. The clearing of roads blocked by uprooted trees and electric poles is almost completed. Electricity supply has been disrupted in some places as the wires have been snapped due to heavy wind and falling of trees. However, the entire restoration works will complete before it gets darkness today,” the Minister said.

“Over six lakh people were shifted to safer locations with the help and support of officials and employees of different departments,” the Minister said while appreciating the works of the officials.

Pujari also gave a shout-out to ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker Sibani Mandal of Khasmunda village in Kendrapada district who selflessly carried several elderly people on her back to the safety of a nearby cyclone shelter.

The Minister, who also hailed the works of the media persons for covering the cyclone round-the-clock and giving information to the people, informed that the people who lost their houses, will be given pucca houses under different schemes of the governments.

