People should approach district authorities for their issues: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Majhi began hearing of public grievances from today that is July 1 at the CM’s Grievance Cell in Unit-V area of Bhubaneswar. On the occasion he said, “It is the duty of the state government to listen to the problems of the people and solve them.”

The Chief Minister further said that, “there is a system of grievance redressal from the grass root level, but this needs to be strengthened further.” For the past few years, there have been issues in solving people’s problems, the CM lamented.

The hearing of complaints has however started again. The government has started hearing complaints straight from the people and they can expect positively to find solutions Many people were deprived of justice. Four and a half crore Odias can now count on the government. If the government does not listen to the complaints, the future of the people will be dark, the CM said.

People ran from pillar to post but their issues could not be resolved. Complaints have been heard and registered after talking to the complainants. A solution will emerge and redressal of grievances is important in getting social justice.

Officers of all departments and District Magistrates have been instructed to hear people’s complaints everywhere. District level grievance redressals should be more robust, the CM further added.

Reports further said that, the registration for grievances was opened from 9 am to 12 noon. The information in this regard was provided by Surendra Kumar, Secretary, General Administration government of Odisha.

It was seen that thousands of people had gathered at the official spot designated for the CM’s Grievance Redressal Cell of CM Mohan Majhi at Unit-V in Bhubaneswar. It is worth mentioning here that the hearing will resume after a gap of 16 years. The CM’s grievance hearing had been discontinued since the year 2008.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will listen to people’s grievances for two hours everyday. The hearing of the complaints began from today. Earlier it was decided on June 21 that the CM will hear the grievance in the State guest house. He was supposed to listen to people’s problems from 3 pm to 5 pm and take steps to solve the problems after receiving complaint letters.

It is worth noting that Mohan Charan Majhi has gained popularity as the people’s Chief Minister after the formation of the new government. At various times it has been seen that he mingles easily with people, hears and even promises to resolve grievances. The Chief Minister has taken this step to create an orderly and timely system for solving people’s problems.

