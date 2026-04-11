People scared after drinking milk from cow bitten by mad dog

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Umerkote: People are scared after drinking milk from a cow bitten by a mad dog. Accordingly, they have now queued up at the hospital to get injections as a precaution. The scene was witnessed today at Umerkote Sub-Divisional Hospital in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, a few days ago, Ashru Ray’s cow in ward number 12 of Umerkote was bitten by a mad dog. Since the cow had recently given birth to its first calf, the owner had distributed milk to many houses in the ward. However, the cow died yesterday, and it was later revealed that it had been bitten by a mad dog.

Fearing serious health hazards, villagers who had consumed the milk rushed to the hospital for vaccination as a precautionary measure. Both children and adults formed a long queue at the hospital to get vaccinated.

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By the time this report was written, over 30 people had received vaccinations, and others were waiting. However, none of the villagers are in serious health condition. As a precaution, everyone is taking preventive injections.

The health department is monitoring the situation, and villagers have been advised not to panic.