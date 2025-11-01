People can now buy and sell land at tehsil office in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has initiated the service of the buying and selling of land at tehsil offices from November 1, 2025. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will launch this initiative today. People of the state can now do land registration, buying, and selling directly at tehsil offices from November 1.

In the initial phase, the service will be available at 44 tehsil office of the state. The initiative will be extended to the remaining 273 tehsils by December.

The Tehsildars will act as the nodal officers and approve the land purchase, sale, and registration. Noe, the people can now register land after online plot booking.