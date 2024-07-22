Peon found dead in school premises in Paradip, police initiate probe

Paradip: In a shocking incident, the body of a man was found hanging in the school premises said reports in this regard on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased was allegedly a peon working in the same school from which the body has been recovered. He has been identified as Dilip Kumar Swain and was 44 years of age. The incident has been reported from Bhutamundai Paradip Port Government School. the body was found hanging in the school bathroom.

The reason for the death however is still to be ascertained. From preliminary findinds it seems like a suicide. The local police is probing into the matter.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter. The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the reason and the time of death.