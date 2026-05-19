PEO of Mirginendi GP nabbed while taking bribe

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Baripada: Parsuram Naik, the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Mirginendi Grama Panchayat in Mayurbhanj district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe.

According to reports, Naik was nabbed while taking a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a staffer of the same GP to process the file for drawl of his arrear remuneration and to further facilitate drawl of regular remuneration.

The staffer had not received his remuneration from March 26, 2023 to March 3, 2025 despite the orders passed by the BDO for release of remuneration. Further, the staffer had been requesting accused PEO Naik to release his remuneration. But, Naik was demanding bribe Rs 18,000 from the staffer to release remuneration.

When the staffer expressed his inability to pay the demanded bribe, the accused PEO threatened him that he would not release the amount, if the demanded bribe was not paid to him. Finding no other way, the staffer approached the vigilance authorities narrating his harassment.

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Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Naik, today, while taking bribe Rs 18,000 from the staffer. The entire bribe money Rs 18,000 has been recovered from the possession of accused Naik and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations connected to Naik from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS case No.7/2026 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Naik.

Detailed report follows.