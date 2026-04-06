peo arrested for misappropriation of govt funds

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Khurda: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Dillip Kumar Pradhan, currently serving as the Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) of Ratanpur GP under Tangi Block in Khurda District.

The Vigilance officials arrested Pradhan on charges of misappropriating Government funds amounting to Rs 11,28,600 during his previous tenure (January 2023 to July, 2024) as the PEO of Balipatna Panchayat Samiti.

​Detailed investigations by the Vigilance officers revealed that the misappropriated amount was specifically earmarked for the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY). These funds were intended for disbursement to eligible beneficiaries, including the elderly and vulnerable, in Pampalo Gram Panchayat and Rajas Gram Panchayat areas under the Balianta Block.

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​Instead of reaching the intended recipients, the funds were illegally diverted and siphoned off by the accused Pradhan.

​In light of the evidence gathered, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 6 (dated 06.04.2026) under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 and BNS has been registered against Pradhan. He is being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge,Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, informed the anti-corruption agency.

Further Investigation continuing, it added.