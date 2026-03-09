Pending disciplinary proceedings against OAS and ORS officers to be completed by March 31

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has issued an order to submit pending investigation reports against OAS (Junior Category) and ORS officers for disciplinary action at the earliest.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr. Arabinda K Padhee has written a letter in this regard to all Additional District Magistrates, Chief Development and Executive Officers of District Councils of Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Kandhamal, RDC, Cuttack and Secretary, RDC, Sambalpur.

Earlier, as per the government directive, the investigation officers were directed to submit the reports within 90 days from the date of appointment. But there is unnecessary delay in taking disciplinary action against the concerned officers for pending cases. In this context, Padhee has directed to investigate all the pending cases on priority basis and submit the investigation report within one month i.e. before March 31, 2026.

It has been clarified that if there is any negligence or misconduct on the part of the investigating officer, the matter will be brought to the notice of the government and necessary action will be taken against the investigating officer. Along with this, all the District Collectors have also been advised to regularly review these cases and ensure compliance with the government instructions.

