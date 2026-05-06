Pelting stones on herd of elephants in Keonjhar: Four arrested

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Keonjhar: The Forest department has arrested four people on charges of pelting stones at herd of elephants in Patna Range area of Keonjhar district. Among the four arrested, two were minors.

It was alleged that some locals pelted stones at the herd of elephants who strayed into human habitation in Keonjhar Patna Range area to scare them away. A video has gone viral on social media.

The forest department immediately took action after the video of the incident has gone viral on social media and arrested four in this connection.

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The DFO said that action will be taken against the two arrested as they are minors, action will be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Harassing elephants in this manner is a punishable offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. All those who have been arrested will be under trial.