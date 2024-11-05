PDS beneficiaries in Odisha to get 3 months’ rice in advance

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today directed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department to provide a three-month advance quota of rice to the public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries.

While chairing a review meeting regarding the PDS at the Lok Seva Bhavan, Majhi directed the concerned officials to distribute 15 kg of rice to each beneficiary in advance for the month of October, November, and December.

During the meeting it was revealed that though the process started in October but around 40 lakh beneficiaries are yet to get their rice, following which the CM directed to provide the rice to those beneficiaries on priority basis.

The meeting also discussed about the One Nation-One Ration Card and the Chief Minister advised the officers to expedite the e-KYC of the Odia immigrants living in other states.

This apart, the CM also directed to include the 1.31 lakh left out workers, who have been registered in the PareShram portal of the Labour and Employees’ State Insurance department, in the State Food Security Scheme.

Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Nikunja Behari Dhal along with other officials were present in the review meeting.