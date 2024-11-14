Patitapaban temple near Puri Srimandir to be silver-plated

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today informed that a decision has been taken for silver cladding of the Patitapaban temple near Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

According to the SJTA, the previous meeting of the temple managing committee had decided for the silver cladding of the Patitapaban temple.

The frame of the Patitapaban Gumuta gate, Ratna Palanka (precious stone-studded bed) of the Lord, door frame of Lokanath temple near Bhandara Ghara (storeroom) will be silver-plated and the works will begin very soon, informed the SJTA.

Notably, the temple management committee also has decided for gold cladding of the front gate of Ratna Bhandar of the 12th century shrine.