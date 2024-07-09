Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship 2024 test to be held tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship 2024 test (PMST 2024) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education of Odisha government will be held tomorrow across the State.

The Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship test will be held in two stages- stage 1 and stage 2. While the students studying in class six are eligible for the stage 1, the class nine students are eligible for stage 2.

A total of 1,40,676 students have filled their forms for the stage 1 exam while for stage 2, as many as 33,923 candidates are all set to appear the stage 2 exam of the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship test.

The Board of Secondary Education has set up 533 exam centres across the State to conduct the exam between 8 AM and 11 AM. The centres have been set up at all the District Headquarters, Sub-Divisions and in some blocks.

The board has made elaborate arrangement to conduct the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship test smoothly and in a fair manner.

It is to be noted here that the Pathani Samanta Mathematics Scholarship test is being conducted to identify meritorious students from the Government schools and Government Aided Schools in the State for nurturing their talent in mathematics. The selected students will be given certain amount of financial assistance for their further studies.