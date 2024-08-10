Passing out parade of 4th batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka

Chilika: The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fourth batch of Agniveers was held at Indian Naval Ships (INS) Chilka on Friday.

This marked the successful culmination of training of approximately 1398 Agniveers, including 216 women, who have undergone rigorous training at Chilka a Navy base in Odisha.

The Chief of Naval Staff of India Dinesh K Tripathi was present at the Passing out Parade. The Chief of Naval Staff also attended the valedictory function and presented awards and trophies to various divisions.

The Ministry of Defence said that this momentous event will be witnessed by the proud family members of the passing out Agniveer course.

Besides this, various high achievers veterans and sports personalities were also present during the ceremony inspiring the Agniveers with their remarkable achievements.