Passing out parade of 3rd batch of Agniveers at INS Chilka

New Delhi: The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the third batch of Agniveers is scheduled at Indian Naval Ships (INS) Chilka on Friday.

This will mark the successful culmination of training of approx. 2,600 Agniveers, including women, who have undergone rigorous training at Chilka, a Navy base in Odisha.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be the Chief Guest and review the post sunset POP. Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command will also be present for the POP.

The Ministry of Defence said that this momentous event will be witnessed by the proud family members of the passing out Agniveer course.

Besides this, various high achiever veterans and sports personalities will also be present during the ceremony inspiring the Agniveers with their remarkable achievements.

The Chief of Naval Staff will also attend the valedictory function and present awards and trophies to various divisions and unveil the bilingual trainees’ magazine ‘Ankur.’