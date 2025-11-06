Passengers narrowly escape as bus catches fire on Ghat road in Jeypore

Advertisement

Jeypore: Passengers narrowly escaped from a tragic incident as the bus in which they were travelling, caught fire at the Salur ghat road in Patangi block in Jeypore on Tuesday morning. Thanks to the alertness of the driver, the passengers narrowly escaped a major accident. The bus was coming from Vijayanagaram to Jaipur when the fire broke out.

The bus caught fire due to a short circuit and was reduced to ashes. Seeing the fire, the driver immediately stopped the bus by the roadside and got the panic-stricken passengers to safely evacuate. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported, and the timely action prevented a major disaster.