Passenger train catches fire in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: Tension prevailed among the passengers of the Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Superfast Express today after a minor fire was reported in the train in Bhadrak district.

Sources said that the gatekeeper noticed smoke emitting from the wheels and alerted the loco pilot following which the train halted near Rambhila of the district.

Soon, the railway staff swung into action to douse the minor fire and train left for its destination as situation became normal after 20 minutes.

Though under what circumstance the fire took place is yet to be known, it is suspected to have been caused by brake binding.