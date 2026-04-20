Passenger bus veers off road while returning from Puri Jagannath temple visit in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkanal: A passenger bus carrying pilgrims veered off the road near Brahmani Devi temple at Korea chhak on National Highway-55 in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

According to reports, the bus skidded off road into a sand pit, which prevented a major mishap, saving the lives of 48 passengers.

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Sources revealed that the bus was carrying 48 pilgrims who were out on a pilgrimage tour from Nashik to Odisha. The bus started it’s journey on April 6 and was returning to Nashik after visiting the Jagannath temple in Puri and all other tourist sites of Odisha when the road mishap took place.

The driver of the bus got injured in the accident and is currently being treated at the Dhenkanal main hospital.

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