Passenger bus plunges 20 feet into gorge at Baringa ghat in Boudh, over 10 injured

Boudh: Over 10 people sustained injuries after a passenger bus plunges into 20-feet gorge at Baringa Jhilimili Ghat in Boudh on Wednesday.

As per reports, the private bus, Jema carrying 35 passengers was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Bolangir, when the bus had a break failure and driver lost control over its wheels and plunged into 20 feet down into the gorge at Baringa Ghat.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached the mishap spot and rescued the passengers from the ill-fated bus. The injured persons were immediately rushed to Banigocha Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical treatment.

Police have launched a probe into the accident and investigation is underway.