Passenger bus overturns on Angul-Sambalpur highway, 10 injured

Angul: Atleast 10 persons sustained injuries after a passenger bus overturned near Jerenga Dehurisahi village on Angul-Sambalpur NH-55 highway.

As per reports, the bus was en route to Angul from Athamalik with over 50 passengers on board. The incident took place after the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels, leaving 10 persons seriously injured, while others sustained minor injuries.

On being informed about the incident, the local villagers rushed to the spot and immediately rescued them and shifted the to Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid.

Later, the Jarapada police reached the spot and have launched an investigation.