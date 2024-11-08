Passenger bus overturns in Odisha’s Naygarh, 1 killed, 30 injured, watch

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident one person was killed while 30 sustained injury after a passenger bus met an accident and overturned in Nayagarh district of Odisha today. The accident took place at the Sorada Chhaka under Nuagan Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, the said passenger bus was on its way from Raikia of Kandhamal district to Bhubaneswar when it overturned near the Soarada Chhaka after hitting a roadside tree. The accident was so horrible that one person was killed on the spot and while 30 others sustained injury. Information regarding

The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Daspalla.

Further reports awaited.

