Passenger bus overturns in Nayagada, over 20 injured

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Itamati: More than 20 passengers were injured after a bus overturned near Badapandusara bypass road within Itamati police limits in Nayagada district of Odisha on Tuesday.

As per reports, the ill-fated bus named Om Chakadola which was on its journey from Daringbadi to Bhubaneswar turned out to the side of the road with as many as 35 passengers inside.

Following which, 108 ambulance service and Fire Services reached the accident spot and immediately rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to Nayagada District Headquarters Hospital.

Among them, three passengers including driver were critically injured and were taken to Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

On being informed, the Itamati police reached the spot and have begun probe into the incident.

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The driver of the bus claimed that it happened when the headlight of a motorcycle directly focused on the bus which disoriented him and led to the loss of controls.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be known.

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