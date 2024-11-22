Passenger bus hits roller and bike in Odisha’s Bhadrak dist, 7 injured

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people sustained injury after a passenger bus hit a roller in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday. The accident took place on the Bhadrak-Anandapur road.
The identity of the injured persons are yet to be ascertained.
As per reports, Laxmi Travels, a passenger bus was coming to Bhadrak from Anandapur today morning when it met the accident on the Bhadrak-Anandapur road.
Reportedly, the bus hit the roller when it was trying to overtake a bike. The bus hit the bike as well as the roller.
Update:
The accident took place near the petrol pump of Barpada in which 7 people sustained injury. The injured people have been admitted to Bhadrak district head quarter hospital. The engine in the front of the bus is partially damaged in the accident.