Passenger bus hits College bus in Odisha’s Cuttack, 10 girl students injured, watch

Cuttack: A passenger bus hit a College bus in Cuttack of Odisha a little ago today morning. Accordingly, 10 students of the College bus have sustained injury. The incident took place at the Khan Nagar traffic chowk.

As per reports, a College bus of a private institution picked up its students and was on its way to the College in Cuttack today. When the bus was crossing Khan Nagar traffic square a passenger bus hit it from the rear side.

As a result as many as ten girl students of the College bus sustained injury. The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured girls and rushed them to the nearby hospital in Ambulance. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment while so far there is no further information about their health condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the passenger bus fled from the scene after committing the accident. However, Police took immediate action and traced him out soon. He has been detained by Police.

Further information of the case is awaited.

