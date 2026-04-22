Passenger bus crushes youth to death in Balangir

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Balangir: In a tragic bus accident, a youth was killed after being crushed under a bus in Balangir of Odisha. The accident took place in front of the Maa Pataneshwari temple in Balangir town.

The deceased youth has been identified as Prashanta Mahakud of Demerbahal village of Balangir district.

As per reports, Prashanta had come to Balangir for some work. When he was going in front of the Maa Pataneshwari temple, somehow he came under the wheels of a passenger bus that was coming from the opposite site. Accordingly, he was killed on the spot.

After getting information about the accident, Policemen from Balangir Town PS rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent for post-mortem.

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Further investigation of the case is underway.

In another case, an accident occurred at Darbandi Ghati in Mayurbhanj district yesterday night in which a bus hit a truck from behind. Seven passengers were injured in the accident, two of them are in critical condition. The bus was going from Badabil to Kolkata when it lost control and hit the truck from behind.

After getting information, Bangiriposhi police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the nearby hospital. The bus involved in the accident has been seized and further investigation is underway.

Also read: Missing female teacher rescued from Balasore railways station