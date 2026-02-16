Party president Naveen Pattnaik chairs BJD legislature meeting ahead of Odisha Budget Session

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Pattnaik on Monday chaired BJD Legislature Party meeting ahead of Odisha Budget Session and advised the MLAs to corner the state government on several issues.

In his address to the party MLAs, Patnaik said, “As you know, the Budget Session of the Assembly starts tomorrow and we have to take it very seriously and should try our best to corner the Government for its failures in different fronts.”

“While the current ‘double-engine’ Government remains busy with slogans and photo-ops, our farmers are spending freezing nights under the open sky at mandis, guarding their hard-earned harvest from dew and theft,” he added.

He further said that Biju Janata Dal is the only party which stands with famers in all seasons and fighting against the anti-farmer attitude of this Government.

“Our party has been on the streets from last month. I congratulate you all for the massive rallies and protest in various districts. The reports from our district units are clear: the anger of farmers is at a boiling point,” the former CM said.

Naveen also said that as you are aware, on 9th February, I had written a letter to Hon’ble Chier Minister of Odisha highlighting the illegal deduction (Katni Chhatni) in the Mandis, 150 quintal ceiling on input subsidy, harassment and delay at Mandies in payment beyond 48 hours; distress sale etc.

“In the coming Assembly Session, we will not let the Government hide behind rhetoric. Our strategy must be clinical and relentless. We will use every parliamentary tool—questions, walkouts, and demonstrations on the floor—to ensure the Government answers for its failures. If the voice of the farmer is not heard in the Mandi, it will roar in the Assembly,” he suggested.

“Let us look beyond the mandis. This Government isn’t just failing our farmers; it is failing the very economy of Odisha,” he added.

This apart, the BJD president said, “As you know till December Government budget expenditure was roughly 47%. Some department’s expenditure is as low as 15% in last 10 months of the financial year. Low expenditure by departments is an indication of depriving the people for their rightful entitlements.”

“The total collapse of law and order situation in the State is a matter of great concern. Nobody is safe and more so our women and children, even in daytime,” Patnaik slammed the BJP government in Odisha.

“The Mahanadi issue remains unresolved. The State Government doesn’t show any interest and a mute spectator in the unseen play in the hands of Chhatishgarh Government. This Government have failed in all fronts except false publicity. As the prime opposition party, we should fight aggressively in the budget session of the Assembly to safeguard the interest of our farmers, women, students and Odia Asmita,” the BJD supremo advised his party legislator.

