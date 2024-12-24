Parts of plots can be sold from January after amendments in RERA says Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari

Bhubaneswar: Parts of plots can be sold from January, said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. In the meeting to take place on December 31, a decision will be taken in this regard.

If the situation demands, then the Real estate Regulation and development act (RERA) will be amended to incorporate the provision. He also added that a committee will be set up for the required arrangement. In the state, parts of the plots are being registered now illegally.

As many as 31 district registrars and sub-registrars have been asked to make a list of it. This will unearth the illegal means of selling the parts of plots.