Parents urge Union Education Minister to give opportunity for admission based on results of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams

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Bhubaneswar: After the CBSE Class 10th Board Exam results were announced, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a first of its kind, announced the date for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams.

As per the schedule, the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams will be held from May 15 to 21. Each exam will commence at 10.30 AM and continue till 1.30 PM. This is the first time that CBSE has decided to hold the 2nd Board Exam so that the students who have scored less marks can write the repeat exam for three subjects and increase their marks.

The decision to conduct the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams with the aim to give an opportunity to the students to increase their marks was wholeheartedly welcomed by the parents and people of various quarters.

However, now they are in a state of anxiety as according to Kendriya Vidyalaya sources, if students increase their marks by taking the second exam, it may raise the mark percentage in their progress report but this mark will not help in admission for the 11th or Plus 2 because the date for submitting the form for the admission is expected to end before the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams. As a result, no matter how many marks the students attain in the 2nd board examination, these will not be taken into consideration during class 11 registration process.

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It is assumed that the students have to submit the form for 11th class registration as per the marks of their first CBSE examination. As a result, the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams marks will not be of much benefit to them except increasing the marks in the certificate.

Therefore, the parents and students have demanded that CBSE should allow these students to submit their forms for registration for class 11 admission on the basis of the marks of the 2nd board exam. If not, until the declaration of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams results some percentage of seats should be left vacant for these students so that they can apply for class 11 registration.

Some students, who have scored less marks in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams will be deprived of 11th class registration on the basis of marks even though they score good marks in the 2nd board examination. Therefore, in the interest of all students, there have been demands from various quarters that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, taking necessary action and allow admission into class 11 on the basis of the results of CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exams.