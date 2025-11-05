Parents of Odia man held hostage in Sudan meet CM, urge rescue

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: The parents of the Odia man, who has been held hostage in Sudan, have met Odisha Chief Minister. They appleaded CM Mohan Charan Majhi to bring back their son.

It is to be noted that Odia man Adarsh ​​Behera from Kotakana village under Tirtol Police Station limits in Jagatsinghpur district, has been abducted and held hostage by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

As per information, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi went to inaugurate the Kalinga Bali Yatra in Paradip yesterday. At this time, Adarsh’s father and mother met the Chief Minister and requested to bring back their son. The Chief Minister has promised that Adarsh ​​will be brought back soon.

While the civil war is going on in the African country of Sudan, rebels have kidnapped the Odia man. Adarsh ​​has been detained by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan after his abduction. The parents have got a video in this regard. They are in panic.