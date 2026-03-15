Paradip Prepares for Rajya Sabha elections; BJP MLAs arrive for training camp

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Paradip: With the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections at Rochak Mor, Paradip which has become the focal point for election preparations. A training camp has been organized in the city for BJP MLAs, where strategies for the elections will be finalized.

Last night, BJP MLAs began arriving in Paradip from Bhubaneswar. In three buses, over 70 MLAs reached the city. The first bus arrived at 12:30 AM, followed by the second at 12:40 AM and the third at 12:50 AM.

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According to the reports other MLAs are scheduled to arrive today. Upon arrival at a local hotel, they were welcomed by BJP workers. The hotel will host a program to train newly elected MLAs on Rajya Sabha voting procedures.

After all BJP MLAs arrive, training sessions will continue throughout the day in multiple phases. Tomorrow morning, the MLAs will proceed directly from the hotel to the Odisha Legislative Assembly premises to participate in the Rajya Sabha voting.