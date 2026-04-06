Paradip Port Ranks as India’s Second-Highest Cargo Hub as Major Ports Hit Record 915 MT

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India’s maritime sector hit a new high in the 2025-26 fiscal year, with the country’s major ports moving a record 915.17 million tonnes of cargo. That’s a solid 7.06% jump from last year and easily beats the government’s annual goal of 904 million tonnes. People are calling this a big win for the “Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.” It’s clear that growing operational efficiency and expanding capacity are making a real difference.

Paradip Port in Odisha played a considerable role in this story, coming in as the second-busiest major port in India by handling an impressive 156.45 million tonnes of cargo. Only Deendayal Port surpassed, at 160.11 million tonnes. Paradip’s spot on the eastern coast puts it right at the heart of important industrial and energy supply chains, especially its heavy handling of coal, crude oil, fertilizers, and petroleum products.

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While Paradip and Deendayal led in total volume, some other ports really picked up pace too. Mormugao Port Authority grew the fastest, with a 15.91% boost, and Kolkata Dock System wasn’t far behind at 14.28%. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) also made headlines, growing 10.74% and breaking the 100-million-tonne mark at 102.01 million tonnes. Big hubs like Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Chennai, and New Mangalore all made major contributions to the overall total.

The record-breaking results come down to a string of structural and digital reforms. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways pointed to infrastructure upgrades, better multimodal links, and “smart port” tech that’s speeding up turnaround times. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made it clear these changes, along with a strong focus on top-notch logistics, are turning India into a real maritime power.

And they’re not slowing down. The government just approved a green hydrogen terminal at Paradip Port costing Rs 797 crore. With rising trade confidence and ongoing policy reforms, major ports are set to keep growing, and Paradip will remain a key player as India works to boost trade and strengthen its inland connections.