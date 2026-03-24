Paradeep: Sagar Kavach 2.0 two-day joint coastal security drill begins

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Paradeep: Two-day joint military exercise, Sagar Kavach 2.0 has commenced from Tuesday morning in Paradeep in Odisha. Drills are being conducted across water and land routes.

In the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, state and central governments organise the Sagar Kavach joint exercise twice a year to strengthen coastal security. The exercise demonstrates techniques to prevent maritime terrorist attacks and infiltrations.

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Navy, Coast Guard, Department of Fisheries and Marine Police are patrolling the deep seas. On land security is maintained by CISF, Department of Customs, Fire Services, Police, Forest Department and Paradeep Port authorities.

More than 10 departments, divided into 2 groups have participated in the exercise. Team Red will act as terrorists attempting to infiltrate through sea routes and attack on land. Team Blue will act as defenders stationed on land to stay alert and foil Team Red ‘s attempts.