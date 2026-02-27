Paradeep r**e-murder case: Boyfriend found to be mastermind behind murder, watch

Advertisement

Paradip: The rape-murder case of Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha has taken a twist. The boyfriend of the deceased girl has been found to be the mastermind behind rape-murder of the girl.

It is to be noted that on February 23 the body of a woman had been found in the Tarinigada area of Paradeep. She had been thrown from the fourth storey of a building.

Police have busted the Tarenigada murder case of Paradip and arrested two persons in this connection on Friday.

The woman’s boyfriend Somnath was the mastermind behind the murder. Besides, a hired goon Shubham Singh also helped him committing the crime. Paradeep Model police station arrested the two.

The house of the deceased young woman is in Kolar village in Tirtol area.

The police conducted an investigation based on the CCTV footage and autopsy report.

Yesterday, the boyfriend Somnath Ojha and hired goon Shubham Singh were medically examined. Later, it is reported that the police arrested two people after conducting a crime scene-recreation at the crime spot.

This evening, Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Burma will talk to the press in which present the complete details to the media, informed the Paradeep Adarsh ​​Police Station.

Watch the video here: