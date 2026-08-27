Rourkela Circuit House firearm case: Prakash Paswan arrested from Bihar

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Rourkela: Suspended youth BJP leader Prakash Paswan (35) was arrested by Rourkela police from Bihar on Wednesday evening in connection with the Panposh Circuit House firearm seizure case. The youth leader has been evading arrest for the past 11 days.

The police have started the process to bring Prakash to Rourkela for interrogation.

Paswan, who also worked as the Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh BJP MP Jual Oram’s representative to the Rourkela Municipal Corporation, was the alleged mastermind in sheltering armed criminals at the government-managed Circuit House at Rourkela.

In teh early hours of August 15, the Raghunathpali police raided the Circuit House and arrested two habitual criminals named Vikas Dunguri and Narayan Sahu. After the duo’s arrest from the Circuit House, seven more criminals associated with Paswan were apprehended by police with two more guns, and ammunition. The number of arrests increased during the subsequent investigation.

During investigation, the police found out that Panposh Sub-District Magistrate Chandrakant Malik said that he had approved the booking of a room from July 21 to 23 after Prakash’s request.

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After this, the police’s suspicions grew towards Prakash. However, he evaded the police and hide after the incident came into light. So, the police had been looking for him in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. On Tuesday, the Panposh SDJM court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant (NBW) against him.

Then on Thursday, a top police officer confirmed that Paswan was nabbed from Bihar without exactly specifying the place or district. He said efforts were underway to bring him to Rourkela for interrogation.

It is expected that Paswan’s arrest and interrogation would expose how criminals exploited administrative loopholes to use the government property as a safe haven.

After the circuit house controversy came to light, the Odisha BJP suspended Prakash from the party. Joel Oram also said that there should be an impartial and fair investigation and if found guilty, he should be punished according to the law.

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