Panic grips in Odisha village after leopard was spotted

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Ganjam: The residents of Lanka village spotted a leopard sitting atop a hill has created panic across the entire village.

As per sources, the residents of the village under Digapahandi area claimed that a leopard was spotted on Sunakhala hill. They immediately alerted the forest department about it.

Following the claims, a team from the Samantiyapalli forest department reached the village and have started an inquiry.

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The forest officials have urged the residents of the village not to panic and they have also clarified that the identity of the animal has not yet been confirmed.

They have also advised the villagers not to venture into the nearby hill or forest area and to remain alert.