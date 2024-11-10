Panchuka 2024 to be observed for 4 days instead of 5, know why

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Panchuka 2024 will start from November 12. This year Panchuka will be observed for four days instead of five days, said reports on Saturday.

However on the occasion of Panchuka, there will be a huge crowd of devotees and pilgrims at the Jagannath Temple. Therefore, in view of the crowd extensive security measures have been taken by the police administration. A barricade has been erected near the Marichikot road for systematic darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Similarly, special emphasis has been given on the traffic system. Regarding the preparation of Puri police for Panchuka, SP Vineet Agarwal said special preparations are being made by the police for Panchuka. Emphasis has been placed on ensuring that Habisiyalis and other devotees have an unobstructed and orderly darshan.

A total of 38 platoon forces will be deployed for Panchuka. In addition, five additional SPs, 14 DSPs, 26 inspectors will also be in charge of maintaining peace and order. The new Odia calendar was released by the Srimandir administration. According to the new calendar Panchuka shall be observed only for four days, much to the delight of non-veg lovers.

The panji (Odia calendar), new calendar has been introduced from the beginning of the Odia new year (nababarsa). However in the current Panji, there is an oddity about the date of the festivals, constellations and planetary movements. Brahmins and other enumerators of Panjis were present along with the administration officials of the temple. After a detailed discussion in the meeting, the rituals of the Srimandir was finalized. Panchuka, the week that marks the end of the holy month of Kartik will be observed for 4 days only.