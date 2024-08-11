Panchayat Executive Officer arrested for misbehaving women in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: The Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) has been arrested on Saturday night by the police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman inside panchayat office at Saintala block of Bolangir district.

The PEO has been identified as Akshaya Kumar Mohanty. He has been posted at the Denga Panchayat under Saintala block.

The victim’s husband lodged a complaint at the Saintala police station against the PEO in related to the incident that took place at the panchayat office.

Later, the police started probe into the matter and when examined the CCTV footage, arrested the accused PEO.

In the CCTV footage, the man was seen misbehaving with the woman and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Titlagarh SDPO Ankita Kumbhar said, a complaint was filed against the PEO for misbehaving with a woman inside his chamber. Based on this we have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.