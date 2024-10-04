Palm of police personnel chopped by miscreant in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Burla: In a shocking incident, a miscreant on Friday attacked a police personnel in Sambalpur district of Odisha. As he attacked with the help of an axe, right palm of the cop got chopped. The incident took place in the Jharapali village under Burla Police Station limits.

The victim police personnel has been identified as Suraj Bhoi of Burla Police Station.

As per reports, after getting information about a fight between a man and her wife, a few police personnel went to the village in a PCR to resolve the matter. However, at the village the husband attacked this police personnel with the help of an axe. As a result the right palm of the Constable has got chopped.

The critically injured police personnel was then rushed to VIMSAR Burla for treatment. As of now, his treatment is going on at the hospital.