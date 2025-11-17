Paita Lagi Niti: Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for five hours today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The famous Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for five hours today that is November 17, 2025. According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the temple will be shut down for devotees as the servitors will perform the sacred ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual of the Holy Trinity in the temple today.

The devotees will be barred from entry into the temple during the five hours between 5 pm and 10 pm in the night. Today is the Margasira Krushna Trayodashi Tithi, which is considered the auspicious to perform the ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual. The Daitapati servitors will perform the ‘Paita Lagi’ ceremony following the Second Bhog Mandap offering. As a result, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended during this period.

The ‘Paita Lagi’ Niti is performed by covering the bodies of the deities with a special silk cloth called ‘Basunga Patta’, which is then rubbed with sandalwood paste. During the ritual, large quantities of rice, dal, assorted vegetable curries, and various cakes are offered to the deities in the Bhoga Mandap Griha. This bhoga is later made available to devotees.

