Padmashri sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unwell, hospitalized

Odisha
Sudarsan Pattnaik

Bhubaneswar: It has been reported on Tuesday that the famous Padmashri sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is unwell and has been hospitalized.

According to available reports, Sudarsan is suffering from breathing problems allegedly related to post Covid issues. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Reports say that he is being treated. And further details are awaited in this matter. The popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared a post in this regard on his official X (formerly twitter) handle.

The sand artist wrote, “Jai Jagannath. May be Due to post Covid, I am suffering from breathing problem, admitted in a hospital. Doctors are taking care of me.”

