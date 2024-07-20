Padmashree Kamala Pujari passes away at 70

Cuttack: Padmashree awardee Kamala Pujari passed away at the age of 70. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

According to reports, on Thursday, the Padmashree awardee was rushed to Cuttack from Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) after her condition deteriorated. She was admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Reportedly, Kamala Pujari was suffering from some kidney-related ailment and fever. She was being treated by a four-member medical team led by Dr. Jayant Panda, professor of the SCB Department of Medicine.

The Padmashree awardee fell seriously ill earlier this year and she was admitted to the SCB Hospital back then also.

Notably, the 70-year-old woman from Patraput village in Koraput of Odisha came to the limelight for harvesting nearly 100 types of rice using biological methods. She was honored with the Padmashree for her contribution to agriculture by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in 2019.

