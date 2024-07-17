Padmashree Kamala Pujari from Odisha Hospitalised

Jeypore: Padmashree Kamala Pujari is unwell again. She fell ill yesterday evening, she was admitted to Jaipur District General Hospital. An 8-member medical team is treating him.

The doctor said that Kamala’s health condition is stable now. She is reported to have fallen ill due to old age. Kamala fell seriously ill in January and March this year. Back then she was admitted to Cuttack SCB Medical College.

According to information, 71-year-old mother Kamala came into the limelight by producing different types of rice using biological methods. For this, the President has honored her with the Padmashree.